Ram, Mandir, Hanuman: Rahul Aide Sam Pitroda's Diatribe Triggers Outrage

Rahul Gandhi's aide Sam Pitroda triggered a stir after his comments on Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and Mandir during a speech in the United States. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya slammed Pitroda on Twitter for 'berating' India and allegedly supporting Rahul Gandhi's 'Hinduphobic diatribe'. "Sam Pitroda, an associate of Rajiv Gandhi, is as clueless as vicious. He can baby sit his colleague's overgrown son but need not berate India, of which he has no clue," Pitroda said.

In a short video shared by Malviya, Pitroda was heard saying during his recent address in the US that "Ram, Hanuman, and Mandir" are now the center of discussions in India while issues like unemployment, inflation education and health have taken a backseat. "Temples are not going to create jobs," he was heard saying in the video. Malviya went on to fact-check the Congress leader stating that retail inflation in India is down to 4.7% in April 2023, the lowest in 18 months.

"Wholesale inflation is in the negative zone and was -0.92% for the same period, lowest in 34 months. India’s inflation is much lower than US, for instance, a country Pitroda lives in," the BJP member tweeted. "Similarly, on education, health and employment India is much better placed, despite a debilitating pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war, as compared to world economies," he further wrote. Pitroda, who is the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, received backlash in March as well when he defended the former MP for the statements he made in London.

Rahul Gandhi is currently in the US where he landed on June 2 for a 10-day visit. The former Wayanad MP has been giving lectures and interacting with Indian nationals there. On June 5, he visited New York and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora at the Javits Centre in the most populous city in America.

While Congress says it is receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from Indians abroad, Rahul's statements on minorities being unsafe in India and the world's largest democracy being in danger sparked outrage back home. Speaking to Republic, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticised Rahul Gandhi saying the latter's statements are a matter of concern as he has made a habit of 'insulting' India. "Insulting India on foreign soil has become Rahul Gandhi's habit which should be curbed," Puri said.