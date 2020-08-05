'Ram Mandir Foundation-laying In Ayodhya Long-cherished Desire Of Indians': CM Amarinder

On the occasion of the historic Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh extended greetings to the nation. He said the foundation stone-laying of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya fulfils the ‘long-cherished desire of every citizen.’

My heartiest congratulations to the people of India on the historic foundation laying of #RamMandir in #Ayodhya, which fulfills the long cherished desire of every Indian. Lord Ram’s universal message of Dharma remains the guiding light not just for India but for the world. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 5, 2020

PM takes part in pooja at 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya to participate in the Ram temple 'Bhumi pujan' ceremony. Ahead of the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Prime Minister arrived at the temple and was soon given sacred headgear by the chief priest of the temple.

PM then headed to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he took part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He will subsequently perform 'Bhoomi poojan' there. PM will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya will be laid on Wednesday. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes.

Out of the 175 eminent guests invited for the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, 135 saints belonging to 135 spiritual traditions will be present. Some eminent citizens of Ayodhya have also been invited to the ceremony. The sacred soil from over 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers has been brought for the Bhoomi Pujan.

