Ram Mandir Priests, RSS Leaders Demand Salman Khurshid Be Booked Over Hindutva-ISIS Remark

A massive controversy has erupted over Samlan Khurshid's new book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya' in which the senior Congress leader compared Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram. The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a strong protest against the author and his party's ideology, with many states calling for a ban on the contentious book.

Khurshid's words also invited criticism from his own party member Ghulam Nabi Azad, who said comparing Hindutva with ISIS and Boko Haram is "factually wrong and an exaggeration." Khurshid's comparison caused unease even within the allies of Congress, with Shiv Sena issuing a strong condemnation.

The book has now irked Ram Mandir priests, who accused the Congress leader of deliberately defaming the Hindu religion.

Ayodhya Head Priest Acharya Satyendra Das said, "The contents of the book are completely wrong and are aimed at defaming the Hindus. Being a senior Congress leader, he should know that religion doesn't teach enmity with each other. Such deplorable language for another religion and linking it with terrorism is condemnable. I urge people to file a case against him for her words."

The book also evoked a strong reaction from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which slammed the Congress party for its 'divisive' ideology.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar said, "Everyone knows and believes that the Hindu religion is very inclusive. Salman Khurshid's comparison between Hinduism and ISIS, Rashid Alvi's comment that those chanting Jai Shri Ram are not saints and Shinde's comment that Ayodhya verdict is incorrect - reflects that the moral, constitutional, human and intellectual bankruptcy of the Congress."

"This bankruptcy is fatal for Congress as well as the country," he added, calling the party's ideology unconstitutional, unethical, unacceptable, and anti-national.

"After gaining independence in 1947, the Congress had divided the country after falling victim to the British conspiracy. Now, the Congress leaders are once again on the path to divide India and break the unity and integrity of the society," said Kumar.

'Sunrise over Ayodhya' controversy

The contentious part in the 'The Saffron Sky' chapter of Salman Khurshid's book reads, "Whatever rationalization might have been offered, the Ayodhya saga was throughout about one faith trumping the methods of another. But the former faith itself was experiencing a contest of interpretation. Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."

Despite facing ire from several quarters including BJP, Khurshid refused to back down on his controversial remark. Maintaining that BJP doesn't have a monopoly on Hinduism, he contended that the saffron party was destroying the essence of the religion. So far, lawyers Vivek Garg and Vineet Jindal have filed a criminal complaint against the former Union Minister urging Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to register an FIR against him.