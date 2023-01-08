Ram Mandir Row: Congress Continues To Target Shah On Temple Announcement; BJP Hits Back

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya will be ready and open for the pilgrims by January 1, 2024, a political war of words erupted with Opposition attacking the BJP leader.

In the recent attack on Shah, Congress Karnataka MLA Priyank Kharge took a dig at the Home Minister asking the latter to set deadlines for filling up of government job vacancies and not just for temples.

Taking to his Twitter, Priyank Kharge said, "Good to know that Ram Mandir will be ready by Jan 1 next year." Adding further, the Congress leader asked PM Modi and Amit Shah to set deadlines "not just for the temple but also for fillings up" government job vacancies and "getting the economy on track."

Good to know that Ram Mandir will be ready by Jan 1 next year.

Requesting PM @narendramodi & HM @AmitShah to set dead lines not just for the temple but also for filling up Govt job vacancies & getting the economy on track.

After all Ram Rajya means peace & prosperity for all. — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) January 8, 2023

'Congress against Ram Mandir': BJP slams Grand Old Party

Speaking to Republic, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party and its leaders have a Rome Mindset. Therefore those who do ‘Rome-Rome’ in a sense, they do vote-bank politics, they can never ever accept Ram Mandir. These are the people who opposed the existence of Shree Ram, these are the people who opposed the Ram Mandir. Instead of welcoming that Ram Mandir will be built on the Ram Janamabhoomi, the entire system is opposing it. Priyank Kharge is also making similar comments."

Adding further, the BJP leader said, "As far as employment is concerned, I am happy to inform Mr Kharge that in the state he resides- Karnataka (BJP-ruled state), the unemployment rate is 2.5% and in Rajasthan where the Congress party is in power, the unemployment rate is 28.5%... So, perhaps Priyank Kharge ji can tell us when they are going to end the unemployment in their own states and why they are opposing Ram mandir once again."

Opposition plays politics on Ram Mandir

Notably, earlier, Priyank Kharge's father and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the authority of Shah regarding the announcement of Ram Mandir. The Grand Old Party's chief asked the Home Minister whether the latter was a "pujari" or "mahant" to announce such dates for the Ram temple.

On the other hand, Bihar RJD leader Jagada Nand Singh labelled Ram Janmbhoomi “Nafrat Ki Zameen” (land of hatred) and said Lord Ram will now remain confined within the “chaar diwari” of the temple. He went on to say Lord Ram will now belong only to the troublemakers of the country as he will be imprisoned in a magnificent palace. His controversial remark came a day after Shah's announcement on Ram Mandir.