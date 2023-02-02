Ram Mandir: Shaligram Stones From Nepal Reach Ayodhya; Know About Its Significance Here

The construction work of a grand temple in Ayodhya, the city of Ram, is in full swing and along with it, idols of Ram and Sita are to be incarnated and carved out of special stones known as the Shaligram stone, which have been brought from Nepal. The stones are considered to be very sacred and have been gifted by Nepal to India.

Amid all the news buzzing about the stones being brought to Ayodhya by road from Nepal, people have become eager to know about the special stone and its significance.

As per experts, the Shaligram Stone is a fossilised ammonite, a type of mollusk that lived millions of years ago. It is found in the sacred rivers of the Himalayas, particularly in the river bed or banks of Kali Gandaki, a tributary of the Gandaki River situated in Nepal. Religiously, the stone is considered to be a representation of Lord Vishnu, one of the primary deities in Hinduism, and is revered as a sacred object.

Shaligram stones are considered a representation of Lord Vishnu

According to Hindu mythology, a Shaligram, or Shaligrama Shila are typically fossils of ammonite shells from the Devonian-Cretaceous period of 400 to 66 million years ago. The fossils are considered holy by Hindus because Madhvacharya received it from Vyasadeva, also called Astamurti, and also they resemble symbols associated with God Vishnu, mainly the Shankha (conch shell).

It is considered that Lord Vishnu had taken the form of Shaligram Stone to defeat the demon king Hayagriva. Since then, the stone has been worshipped as a symbol of Lord Vishnu's power and is considered to have divine properties. Shaligram Stone is also used in Hindu rituals and is believed to bring good luck, prosperity, and blessings to those who worship it. It is also used as a Talisman to brush off negative energies.

According to the Devi Bhagavata Purana, Brahma Vaivarta Purana, and Shiva Purana, shilagrama shilas originated due to the following chain of events.

In Hindu mythology, the significance of Shaligram Stone in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is very special as Lord Ram is considered to be one of the avatars of Lord Vishnu in the Treta Yuga. This is the reason why the Shaligram Stones are being used to create idols of Lord Rama, as the stone represents Lord Vishnu.

It is also being said that the Shaligram Stone is a nod to the ancient Hindu tradition of building temples with sacred stones, as in ancient times, the temples were built using stones with special properties. The thought behind was the belief that the stone's divine properties would imbue the temple with spiritual energy.