Ram Mandir Symbol Of Hindutva: Eknath Shinde Addresses Shiv Sainiks In Ayodhya

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, after offering prayers at Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya along with thousands of Shiv Sena cadres on Sunday, addressed a press meeting in the temple town and highlighted that the Ram Mandir was a dream for Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray which has now come true due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shinde said his Ayodhya visit is not political, but because Ram Mandir is a symbol of Hindutva and a matter of faith.

He said, "Construction of a grand divine Ram temple in Ayodhya was the dream of millions of Ram devotees' which has been made true by the PM...After becoming CM, I came here for the first time. With the blessings of Lord Ram, we got our symbol of bow & arrow and name of our party...Ram Temple is not a political topic for us, it's our faith. Ram Mandir is a symbol of Hindutva and we all are the devotees of Lord Ram."

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde went on to slam the MVA partners in Maharashtra and highlighted that 'some are spooked with his Ayodhya visit as some are allergic to Hindutva." Notably, it’s Eknath Shinde’s first visit to Ayodhya after becoming the Maharashtra Chief Minister in June 2022 and the Election Commission recognised his faction as Shiv Sena and allowed it the party’s "bow and arrow" electoral emblem.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde also targeted the Uddhav Thackeray faction for ditching its long-time alliance partner BJP in Maharashtra with an intent to secure power in the state. He said, “Prabhu Ram was a son who accepted exile for his father but there is a son who behaved selfishly just for power and forgot his father's ideology.”

He asserted about the difference and similarities between Shiv Sena and BJP by mentioning, “Shiv Sena and BJP have the same ideology... Nobody did anything for the Ram Mandir, only PM Modi did...He has fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's dream of Ram Mandir. Uddhav Thackeray went against his father's legacy for the greed of power.” Shinde went on to announce that a Maharashtra Bhavan will soon be made in Uttar Pradesh.