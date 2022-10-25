Ram Mandir Temple Construction To Get Momentum; Will Open For Devotees In Jan 2024

With nearly half the construction work of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya being completed, the Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday informed that the first floor of the temple will be ready by December 2023. Notably, the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will open for devotees in January 2024 after the installation of the idols of deities.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site on October 23 during his visit to the city to launch the sixth edition of the grand Deepotsav celebrations organised by the state government. The construction of the temple kickstarted at a rapid pace after PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also in constant touch with authorities and reviews the construction work every month. He is also in constant touch with the authorities and is closely observing the temple construction.

“The temple will be opened to devotees in January 2024 after the installation of idols of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine on the festival of Makar Sankranti,” trust general secretary Champat Rai said, adding, “An estimated Rs 1,800 crore will be spent on building the Ram temple and spaces for the idols of prominent Hindu seers will also be made.”

Special feature of Ram temple

According to the statement released by the Trust, the main entrance of the temple will be ‘Singh Dwar’. Granite stones are being used in the temple area of 2.77 acres. It has been informed that there will be a total of 392 pillars in the temple and nearly 12 gates will be constructed. There will be 160 pillars in the sanctum sanctorum and 132 pillars on the first floor.

“There will be no effect of earthquakes on the temple. There is no use of bars in the temple, work is being done to connect stones with copper leaves. Five temples will be built within the temple walls and Panchdev temple will be constructed. Also, Surya Dev Temple and Vishnu Devta Temple are being built,” the statement added.

A lion gate will be constructed at the front entrance of the temple while the dance pavilion, the colour pavilion and the esoteric pavilion will be constructed in front of it.