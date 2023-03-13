Ram Mandir To Be Connected With Four-lane Parikrama Road

The Ram Mandir being built here will be connected with the Chaudah Kosi Parikrama Marg, which will be converted into a four-lane road, a senior official said here on Monday.

Every year after Diwali, lakhs of devotees perform a 'parikrama' of the temple town on the narrow road.

Since the construction of Ram temple is apace, the number of devotees who will perform Parikrama in future will increase by a considerable number, officials speculate.

"The state government has sanctioned Rs 1,166 crore for the four-lane project of Parikrama Marg. We have started the process of payment of compensation with the registry of houses and shops affected by the widening of the 25 km-long Chaudah Kosi Parikrama Marg," Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar told PTI.

Around 23 big and small temples are getting affected with the construction, including more than 1,000 houses and shops, he said.

"All these will be registered and compensation will be given. Utility duct will be made after widening. Underground electric cable will be installed in this project and a sewer line will be constructed. Water supply will be laid and beautification will be done by planting trees," the DM said.