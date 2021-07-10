Ram Mandir Trust To Form Economic, Legal Advisory Committees To Oversee Transactions

Amid controversies raging over the Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's land purchase deal in Ayodhya, a new committee is to be formed to oversee the transactions, reports said on Saturday. As per ANI, economic and legal advisory committees are being formed to oversee the deals of the Trust. Reports also suggested that Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Trust chief Champat Rai met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to discuss the development.

Committees to oversee transactions in Ayodhya

Controversies have been raging following a series of transactions done by the Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in connection with the Ram Temple being built. Now, sources told ANI that committees were being set up to oversee the issue. Following up on the same, Champat Rai had also met the RSS chief ahead of the Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak being organized at Chitrakoot.

During the meeting, the Ram Temple Trust chief explained the whole case to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Earlier, AAP leader Sanjay Singh had alleged Rai and another Trust member of partaking in some wrongdoings in the land deals. The allegation suggested that the Trust members had purchased land for temple premises at inflated prices. However, RSS sidelined the reports, terming it a political stunt pulled by opposition to derail the process.

"Champat Rai met Bhagwat Ji and explained the whole case. Rai has been at the helm of affairs and he has been committed to the cause. No one is being sidelined. Plus, it is a Supreme court-mandated trust," said a senior RSS functionary to ANI. Speaking about RSS leader Suresh Bhaiya Ji Joshi being asked to supervise the process ever since the Ram Temple land controversy, the source said, "Now that Dattatreya Hosable is Sarkaryawah, Rai may report to him as well. It's a routine that a Sarkaryawah is briefed on important matters."

Meanwhile, Surendra Jain, international joint general secretary of VHP, has slammed the Ram Temple land scam. Jain had earlier claimed that the controversy was cooked up by the opposition and rubbished the reports of removing Rai from the trust. "Rai had been actively pursuing Ram temple case and he is appointed by SC and government and no one is authorised to remove him," said Jain.

Ram Temple land purchase not on the agenda for Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak

The Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak is currently being organized at Chitrakoot. Prant Pracharaks on July 11, and Akhil Bharatiya Sanghathan Mantris of various organisations on July 12, would join in the meeting online. According to RSS sources statement to ANI, the issue of Ram Temple land purchase was not on the agenda and neither was it discussed in the meeting until today.

