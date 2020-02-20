Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer Govind Giri Singh Rebuts Sharad Pawar: "We're Following SC"

The treasurer of the newly-formed Ram Temple Trust, Govind Dev Giri, on Thursday, February 20 while speaking about NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s demand for a Mosque trust said that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust was made on the Supreme Court’s orders.

Moreover, he also added that if the apex court ordered a trust for the Mosque, the government would have established it. Govind Giri Singh also spoke about the chairperson of the trust and future plan of action for the committee.

Govind Giri Singh reacts to Sharad Pawar’s statement

When asked about Sharad Pawar’s statement in Lucknow, Govind Dev Giri said, “I don’t think I should be asked this question. You should ask this question to the government. We all are following the Supreme Court’s order, they have asked to form a trust for the temple if they would have asked for a trust for the Masjid the government would have established that too.”

Sharad Pawar’s statement in Lucknow

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in Lucknow: Aap jaise Ram Mandir banane ke liye Trust bana sakte hain, masjid banane ke liye Trust kyun nahi bana sakte? Desh to sabka hai, sabhi ke liye hai. pic.twitter.com/kfxloeYP3v — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2020

Govind Giri Singh on Temple Trust’s future course of action

Talking about the future course of action for the Ram Temple trust, the treasurer said, “This work is not small, it is very important, and it is a really big responsibility. We formed a committee for this yesterday, the diplomat who will oversee the working of this committee is Nripendra Misra. He has to coordinate with everyone and decide what is the best thing for the development of this temple. We have to also give an approximate time as to how soon the planning and the construction could be completed. We have to also look at our Dharma-Shastra (mythological calendar) and set the dates accordingly.”

“See, there is a lot of struggle that took place to establish a temple in Ayodhya. Nritya Gopal Das Ji has also had a major hand in this struggle. Respecting the struggle of the saint society in Ayodhya is the first thing and respecting the struggle of every other person for the temple’s establishment is the second thing. Keeping all of this in mind it was important to give the position of committee’s chairperson to Nritya Gopal Das,” he added.

