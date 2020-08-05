'Ram Mandir Will Inspire Humanity Till Eternity,' Says PM Modi In Bhumi Pujan Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the attendees and saints at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya shortly after the completion of the grand foundation-laying ceremony expressing his gratitude to the nation and the devotees across the world for holding faith in Lord Ram.

"This chant is not just echoing in Ayodhya but in the entire world."'Jai Siyaram'. This call is resonating not only in the city of Lord Ram but throughout the world today. I express gratitude to all citizens of this nation, Indian diaspora across the world and all the devotees of Lord Ram on today's pious occasion," said PM Narendra Modi.

'Our Ram Lalla will finally get a temple'

"A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying in a tent. Today Ram Janam Bhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again - that had been going on for centuries. It is my good fortune that I was invited to witness this historical moment," said PM Modi.

PM Modi added that from Kanyakumari to Kshirbhavani, from Koteshwar to Kamakhya, from Jagannath to Kedarnath, Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath, the entire country was immersed in Lord Ram. "Ram Mandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolise the power of collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring future generations," said the PM.

Read: Sanjay Raut Shares CM Uddhav's Reason For Not Being Able To Attend Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan

Read: India's Constitution Marked Lord Ram's Triumphant Return To Ayodhya; Law Min Shares Photo

'Will inspire humanity till eternity'

PM Modi remarked that today would go down in history as an emotional moment for the entire country since a long wait had finally come to an end. "A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years. With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated," he said.

"The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts temple construction will be completed. I believe that this grand Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya, like the name of Shri Ram, will reflect the rich heritage of Indian culture. I believe it will inspire the entire humanity till eternity," he said.

"We'll have to remember that whenever mankind believed in Lord Ram, progress took place. Whenever we deviated from the path, doors to destruction opened. We'll have to keep everyone's sentiments in mind. We've to ensure everyone's development with support & trust of all," said the PM.

Read: IN PICTURES: Here's How Ram Mandir In Ayodhya Will Look Like After Completion

Read: "Ayodhya Has United The Nation": BJP Veteran Uma Bharti Before Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

(With ANI Inputs)