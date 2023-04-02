Ram Navami Clash: Sambhajinagar CP Says Over 25 Arrests Made; Assures Thorough Scrutiny On

Sambhajinagar Commissioner of Police (CP) spoke to Republic Media Network about the violence in the city where so far 26 arrests have been made as on Sunday, and said arrangements have been made and police are heavily deployed for a peaceful environment.

Speaking about the communal tension and the rallies in the city, the top cop said, 'It is true we have one mega Sabha and another rally. With that in mind, we have been preparing for the last many days. A large number of senior police officers and policemen have been deployed."

He added, "We are also going to do CCTV and drone surveillance, intelligence machinery will also be working. Organisers of both events are in constant touch and we are taking adequate care including at all the sensitive points in the city. We are deploying bandobast, traffic, parking; everything has been covered so that things go peacefully."

'Efforts on to arrest more miscreants,' says top cop

Speaking about the actions taken by the police authorities over the Kiradpura violence, the top cop said that they are trying to arrest more people in connection with the violence in the city.

He said, "After ensuring peace in the city, our second priority is to arrest as many people as possible. So far more than 20 people have been arrested and now we are trying to arrest more people, interrogating these people, getting into digital evidence."

"So as of now, our priority is to arrest all those people involved in the rioting, and slowly as this process goes on, we will also get to know more information about if there was any person behind this, why these people came, and why they attacked the police and whenever as and when it comes to our knowledge, we will share," the top police official added.

Clashes in Sambhajinagar on Ram Navami

Clashes broke out in the city of Sambhajinagar on the eve of Ram Navami on March 29. The action was taken against the miscreants for torching police vehicles and pelting stones in connection with the Ram Navami procession violence in the Kiradpura area of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

As per reports, one person died and at least 12 persons, including 10 policemen, were injured after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles following a clash between two groups near a Ram temple.