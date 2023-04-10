Ram Navami Clashes In Mumbai's Malad-Malvani A 'planned Conspiracy', Says Police Report

The violent clashes that started during the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra procession in the Malad-Malvani area of Mumbai were "planned" said an investigation report by the Mumbai police. The investigation document accessed by Republic states that some of the miscreants who were present during the Ram Navami procession deliberately violated the curfew only to create chaos, as per the Mumbai Police.

"Some of the arrested and wanted accused deliberately and purposely conspired and violated the curfew order at Savera Heights and created a riot," the Mumbai Police said in the investigation report.

Ram Navami clashes were a result of 'planned conspiracy,' say Mumbai police

The state police have also added Section 120(B) [Criminal Conspiracy] to the FIR against those who were involved in breaking the peace and harmony during the Ram Navami festival. While seeking the custody of the accused, Mumbai police informed the court that there was a criminal conspiracy angle to the clashes that erupted on March 30 and 31. Based on the information gained from the police investigation, it is being learned that a total of "24 people have been arrested in this case, including 3 minors."

During the investigation, it was found that the arrested accused in the said crime had conspired and deliberately created chaos; the said crime has been registered under Section 120(b) of the Indian Penal Code. A few accused members of one community were "found throwing shoes and stones towards the Hindu devotees present in the Ramnavami procession," the document alleged. It was also found that one group was chanting anti-Hindu slogans during the Ram Navami procession, and this was an "act of increasing animosity between two groups and hindering the maintenance of harmony," it added.

