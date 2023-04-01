Ram Navami Clashes: Union Home Secy Seeks Report From Bengal, Maharashtra And Bihar

The Union Home Secretary has sought a detailed explanation from the Chief Secretaries of West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Bihar on the violent clashes that erupted during the Ram Navami procession on Thursday and Friday.

In the past two days, the nation witnessed a complete collapse of law and order across a few states during the celebration of Ram Navami as incidents of massive violence and arson came to light in West Bengal's Howrah, Bihar's Nalanda, Mumbai's Malad area, and Hyderbad's Charminar area, to name a few.

Union Home Secretary seeks report from Bengal, Maha, Bihar on Ram Navami clashes

Based on the footage circulating on social media platforms, it is evident that the pattern of violence in all the states remained the same as Hindus celebrated their biggest festival with a grand procession and special pujas. Not only vehicles were torched; shops ransacked, but several people lost their lives and many were left severely injured with a large number of people arrested by security officials who were present at each site. It is pertinent to mention that people from the Muslim and Hindu communities were involved in the clashes that erupted across different states in India. The clash started during the procession for some reason or other and escalated after stone-pelting followed by the alleged use of illegal weapons by both sides forcing police officials to use lathi-charge and tear gas only to curtail the worsening situation.

Clashes in West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Bihar during Ram Navami procession

Among other states that witnessed the violence, the situation remained worse in Kolkata's Kazipara, Shibpur, Barrackpore, and Howrah areas, which reported the highest number of clashes and arrests in the wake of the Ram Navami procession. Section 144 was imposed in a few areas of Kolkata, and authorities were forced to suspend internet facilities to curtail the situation.

Meanwhile, the situation in Bihar's Nalanda district also remained tough for the authorities, as more than 14 people were left injured and several were arrested in Sasaram following the clash. On the other side, Maharashtra also faced a similar situation, where widespread clashes erupted across the state during Ram Navami. Police apprehended over 20 people for their alleged involvement in the fight. States including Telangana and Madhya Pradesh also witnessed violent clashes between two communities during the Ram Navami celebration.

Here's how CMs of violence-hit states reacted

Even though Bihar saw one of its most violent clashes this year, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that the situation of law and order across the state was alright and his government is on alert mode. He also mentioned that the Nalanda violence was not 'natural, as someone might have done something 'unnatural.' "It's quite unfortunate, and I have asked officials to take the information of those who were involved in these incidents and take appropriate action. It isn't 'natural', definitely; somebody might have done something 'unnatural' here and there," Nitish Kumar said.

On the other hand, TMC supremo and Bengal's CM Banerjee has called for a strict investigation from the Special Operations Group on the breakdown of law and order that led to clashes in Bengal. However, CM Banerjee has also blamed the opposition BJP for instigating the fight between the two groups. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to ensure that strict action was taken against those involved in the Ram Navami violence.

