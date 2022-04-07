Ram Navami: J’khand to ensure defence exam candidates don’t face traffic issues

Ranchi, Apr 7 (PTI) In view of the proposed Ram Navami processions in the state capital that might create traffic snarls, the Jharkhand government is taking steps to ensure that candidates appearing for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services examinations do not face problems as the tests are coinciding with the festival on April 10.

Over 25,000 students are expected to appear for the examinations from Ranchi, officials at South Chotanagpur Commissionerate said on Thursday.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted tests will take place in 54 examination centres across Ranchi.

Sushil Kumar, under secretary at the commissionerate, told PTI, “In nine centres, the examinations will be conducted in three shifts, while in the rest 45 centres, the assessment will be held in two shifts.” Ranchi deputy commissioner (DC) Chhavi Ranjan urged puja committees on Wednesday to make sure that students do not face any trouble.

“The UPSC exam on April 10 will be conducted in three shifts. Please ensure that students coming from other cities do not face any problem. During the festival, cooperate with the examinees in such a way that they praise Ranchi,” the DC told the puja committees.

South Chotanagpur Commissioner Nitin Madan Kulkarni, who is also the coordinating supervisor for the examinations, also held a meeting with centre superintendents on Wednesday and issued several directives to conduct a free and fair examination.

Priyanshu Raj, an NDA aspirant from Dhanbad district, told PTI, “I have to write my papers at Vivekanand Vidya Mandir in Ranchi’s Dhurwa area. My examination will start from 10 am and end at 4.30 pm. I am concerned about facing transportation problem, as the city’s traffic plan might be changed due to religious processions on the day.” The Jharkhand government issued a notification on March 30 allowing religious processions with certain restrictions in view of Sarhul and Ram Navami festivals.

The order had said that the number of persons in any religious procession should not exceed 100. Even if multiple processions converge, the total number of persons should not be more than 1,000.

The religious processions should conclude by 6 pm, it said.

Ram Navami Puja committees in Ranchi had, however, protested against the restrictions, terming them impractical. They argued people cannot be stopped from participating in processions. PTI SAN NAM MM MM

