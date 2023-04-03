Ram Navami Riots Issue Rocks Bihar Assembly, JDU-RJD Accuses BJP Of Inciting Violence

Bihar Assembly on Monday witnessed massive disturbance with the ruling grand alliance and BJP trading charges against each other over the violence which broke out in parts of Bihar following Ram Navami celebrations. The MLAs from RJD, JDU and CPI(M) levelled up serious allegations against the BJP over inciting violence in the state. The ruckus in the assembly forced the speaker to adjourn the house till 2 pm.

RJD MLA Rajesh Kumar Gupta made big charges against the BJP and claimed its role in the clashes that broke out during Ram Navami procession. He said, "The clashes that broke out in different parts of Bihar, has not been done by any community. BJP is bnehind the violence. Strict action should be taken against the party for creating disturbance in the state."

In a bid to strengthen the attack on BJP, Akhtrul Imaan, an AIMIM MLA from Amour seat, claimed the role of BJP behind violence in Ram Navami procession and mentioned that these clashes were pre-planned.

Meanwhile, BJP has accused the grand alliance of failing to check communal disturbances in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns. The leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, said, "Victims of violence are being punished by Bihar cops. Instead of finding the miscreants, police is arresting the innocents."

"People who were injured while illegal handling of explosives in Sasaram, who are those people? It's the responsibility of the state government to investigate the entire and find out the miscreants. The people in power in Bihar are alleging our party for inciting violence. It's a matter of shame," he added. BJP MLAs were also seen protesting against the state government, outside the state Assembly, over the violence that occurred during Rama Navami in various districts of the state.

Ram Navami violence heats up Bihar

The violence that erupted in Bihar's Nalanda and Sasaram on March 30 during the Ram Navami procession, continued till Sunday night. The reports of riots has led to the arrest of over 130 people. According to reports, in clashes in Nalanda's Bihar Sharif on Saturday, a person, identified as Mukesh Kumar, was killed. The Bihar government on Sunday also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs for the next of kin of the deceased.

While commenting on the current situation of law and order in Bihar Sharif, Nalanda DM, said, "The situation is normal in the city. Shops are also being opened. A peace committee was formed in every ward. Today also there will be a meeting of the peace committee & after that, a march will also be held… Over 130 people have been arrested so far."

Bihar Chief Minister on Sunday also chaired a high-level meeting with state authorities to take stock of the situation in Nalanda and Sasaram. The JDU leader also instructed the cops to be on high alert and prevent spread of rumours. Further, he went on to direct the Chief Secretary and the DGP to take note of the situation in every district of the state by virtually communicating with the police in-charge of specified areas.