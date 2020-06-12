Subramanian Swamy Reignites Ram Setu 'national Monument' Call; Invokes Ramayana In Plea

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday again reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the delay in declaring Ram Setu as a national heritage monument. Swamy took to Twitter and wrote that recently a sadhu told him like in Ramayana, Lord Rama when he did not get a reply from 'Samundra Raja' to his plea to let him cross the sea to go to Lanka, the BJP also should also show his 'Krodh' (anger) to Narendra Modi for not making Ram Setu national monument.

'I should show my 'krodh' to Namo'

Recently a sadhu told me that like Lord Rama, finding no reply from Samundra Raja to His plea to let him cross the sea to go to Lanka, so too I should show my “ क़्रोध” to Namo for Ram Setu not being made National Monument. I said Ram had अग्नि बह्न. I have none. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 12, 2020

In April, Swamy had shared an old report of February 2019 while issuing a reminder to PM Modi.

Subramanian Swamy urges PM Narendra Modi to immediately declare Rama Setu as National Heritage Monument https://t.co/PQFdBrb609 via @PGurus1 — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 11, 2020

The Rajya Sabha MP had earlier filed a petition before the apex seeking early hearing of his application to recognise Ram Setu as an ancient historical monument. The bench headed by CJI Bobde asked Swamy to mention the matter after three months and asked the Centre to make its stand clear by filing an affidavit. "Mention after three months. After three months we will look into this," the bench said.

Ram Setu, also known as Adam’s bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban or Rameswaram Island off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu and Mannar Island on the north-western coast of Sri Lanka. It holds special importance to Hindus as in the epic Ramayana, the Rama Setu was constructed by the ‘Vanara army’ to rescue Sita who was being held captive by Lanka's King Ravana.

