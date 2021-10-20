Ram Temple In Ayodhya To Have 'state-of-the-art Security': VHP Gen Secy Champat Rai

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which is under construction, will be equipped with modern technology, announced vice president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai. Rai said on Tuesday, "Ram temple will be equipped with modern technology. A reflection of the mythology will also be witnessed in the Ram Temple. The impression of the deity Adishakti Navagraha will be engraved in each pillar. There will be special sound effects. There will be arrangements for natural lighting.“

Rai further added, “Special lighting arrangements will be made at festivals. There will be wireless lights and sound arrangements. The security of the temple will be based on state-of-the-art technology." Champat Rai also said that the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple is being constructed in such a way that the rays of the Sun God can easily reach Ramlala. He added that the purpose of the construction in such a way was so that on the day of Ram Navami, the sun rays can fall directly on the face of Ramlala. To achieve this goal, the astronomical positions of the Sun are being studied so that the Temple can be constructed based on the results of the research. The committee is also conducting brainstorming sessions to adopt a unique technique that would differentiate it from other temples. Ram Mandir Construction Committee meeting was conducted at Circuit House in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

When will the temple be open for devotees?

Earlier this month, the committee reassured the devotees that the construction of Ayodhya’s Ram Janma Bhoomi Temple will be completed by 2023. The temple trust said that the construction work is being conducted at a fast pace and that the temple will be opened for worship within two years. They announced that the second phase of the temple construction is expediting and is expected to be completed by mid-November. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra tweeted, "The construction work of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is continuing with a fast pace. Devotees will be able to have darshans of Bhagwan in the Garbha Gruha from December 2023. The first phase of foundation work is over, while the second phase will be over by Mid November."

(with Ani inputs)