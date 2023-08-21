Last Updated:

Ram Temple Sanctum Sanctorum Ready, Idol Consecration Between Jan 16-24: Trust Gen Secy

Consecration of Ram Lalla will be carried out after the construction of the 1st floor of the temple, Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary said.

Press Trust Of India
Ram temple

Proposed model of Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya | Image: PTI


The construction of the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Temple is ready and Ram Lalla will be consecrated between January 16 and 24 after Makar Sankranti, a top official of the temple trust said.

The consecration of Ram Lalla will be carried out after the construction of the first floor of the temple, Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai said.

Rai, who arrived here on Sunday, met saints and seers and informed them about the progress of the temple's construction. He also invited them to attend the 10-day Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The dream of crores of Ram devotees will soon be fulfilled and after years of controversy, Ram Lalla is now going to be seated in his grand temple in Ayodhya, Rai said.

"The idol of Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on any date between January 16 and 24, 2024 after Makar Sankranti," Rai said. 

He added that 80 per cent work of the roof of the first floor of the two-storey temple has been completed. The temple's consecration will be carried out after the construction of the first floor, he said.  

Rai said that construction activities will continue amid devotees' darshan at the temple, and added that this will not cause any hindrance. 

He said that, currently, saints and seers are being invited verbally, and added that formal invitations will be sent out in November.

Seers from all traditions of the country would be invited for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, he added.

