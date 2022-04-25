Ram Temple Trust Chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das In Stable Condition

Ram temple trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow, is in a stable and satisfactory condition, doctors at the medical facility said on Monday.

Das (83), president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has chronic kidney disease and was brought to the Medanta hospital in Lucknow from Ayodhya on Sunday due to urinary tract infection and weakness.

"Das was admitted here on Sunday due to urinary infection and general weakness. He is currently under the supervision of the Critical Care and Urology team. His health is stable and satisfactory now," medical director of Medanta Dr Rakesh Kapoor said.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is in charge of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.