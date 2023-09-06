Ram temple work in full swing, construction of second floor begins, see pictures

The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is in full swing and the construction of the second floor has also started.

Along with the 161 feet high main shikhara, five sub-shikharas are also to be constructed in the Ram temple. Mandap is being constructed under the shikhara and sub-shikhara.

The sanctum sanctorum will be established under the main peak. Whereas in the direction of the main peak, moving towards the Singh Gate, there will be three sub-peaks, below which Guna Mandap, Rang Mandap and Nritya Mandap are being constructed respectively.

Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in January

According to a trust member, the temple trust will hold the consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 21, 22, and 23 next year.

"The consecration ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi will take place in the third week of January next year. Three dates – 21, 22, and 23 of January have been fixed for the consecration ceremony. We will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony which will also be attended by prominent sadhus and other dignitaries," Ram Mandir Trust General Secretary Champat Rai told PTI.

"The sanctum sanctorum of Ramlala is nearing completion. Now in the month of January the preparation for the grand event of 'Pran Pratishtha' is in full swing," said Anil Misra, a temple trust member.

The trust is further planning to provide free food for about a month to the devotees coming for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. According to Rai, the trust would be feeding 75,000-1,00,000 people every day for the whole month of January.