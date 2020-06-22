'8 Crore Migrant Workers & Needy Persons Provided Free Ration For 2 Months': RV Paswan

Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday revealed that 81 crore beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act received free ration for three months under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana during the COVID-induced lockdown period. He added that 8 crore guest workers and other needy people free ration for 2 months because of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package. According to the Union Minister, people were happy because of these initiatives. Moreover, he shared a video on Twitter featuring beneficiaries thanking the Centre for this assistance.

Writing on Twitter, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan stated, "During the lockdown imposed owing to the COVID-19 crisis, 81 crore beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act received free ration for three months under the aegis of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package, 8 crore guest workers and other needy people got ration worth 2 months for free. Due to this, people are happy and are thanking the government for this assistance."

Novel coronavirus crisis in India

Currently, there are 4,25,282 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 2,37,196 patients have recovered while 13,699 fatalities have been reported. As per the WHO Situation Report 153 dated June 21, 2020, India's cases per lakh population are 30.04 as against the global average of 114.67. 1,43,267 samples were tested were in the last 24 hours. So far, 69,50,493 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in 723 government labs and 262 private labs. With 9,440 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate surged to 55.77%. At present, there are 1,74,387 active cases in the country.

Scheme for returnee migrant workers launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ on June 20 to provide employment to the migrant workers who have returned to their native places amid the COVID-19 crisis. With an outlay of Rs.50,000 crore, the scheme will also help create infrastructure in rural regions of the country. This campaign of 125 days will witness the focused implementation of 25 different types of works in 116 districts which account for 2/3rd of the returnee migrant workers. The districts in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha have been chosen for the campaign. It will be a coordinated effort between 12 different ministries.

(Image credits: PTI)