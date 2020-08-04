'Ramarchan Puja' Begins In Ayodhya Before Bhoomi Pujan; Sadhus Donate Gold & Silver Bricks

Just a day before the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Ramarchan puja has begun at the Ram Janmabhoomi. The Ramarchan Puja is a prayer which is conducted to invite all the major gods and goddesses before Lord Ram's arrival. Meanwhile, numerous offerings have been sent, including from a group of saints from Tamil Nadu who have brought a 5kg gold brick and a 20 kg silver brick to donate for the construction.

Ramarchan Puja

A trustee of the Ashok Singhal Foundation, Mahesh Bhagchandka, explained the Ramarchan puja in detail. This puja is conducted in 4 phases he informed.

Mahesh said, "This is being conducted at the temporary seat of Ram Lalla. The pooja will be conducted in four phases. In the third phase, Dashrath, father of Lord Ram with his wives will be worshipped and then all three brothers of Lord Ram - Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan with their wives. Lord Hanuman ji will too be worshipped. Whereas in the fourth phase, Lord Ram will be worshipped."

Sadhus donation for Ram Mandir

Sadhus from different districts of Tamil Nadu arrived in Ayodhya for the foundation laying ceremony. They have brought one gold brick and one silver brick with 'Shri Ram' etched on it in Tamil to donate to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. The silver brick weighs 20 kilos and the gold brick weighs 5 kilos.

"We have brought the gold and silver bricks for donating it for the purpose of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. We received monetary donations from people of Tamil Nadu and procured the bricks with that sum. It is left for the trust to use it in whichever way they deem fit. Our only purpose is that a grand Ram temple should be built." said Saint Mannargudi Jiyarswami.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

The Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir is set to take place on Wednesday, on August 5. Ahead of this, Ayodhya is decorated with lights, flowers and diyas. Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust has been tasked with preparing over 1.25 lakh 'Raghupati Laddoos' which will be distributed as prasad to the devotees after the Bhoomi Pujan. Up CM Yogi Aditynath visited Ayodhya on Monday to inspect the Bhoomi Pujan arrangements. He also visited the 'Ram ki Paudi'.