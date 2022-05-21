Ramban Tunnel Collapse: Republic Accesses FIR; Construction Company Named For 'negligence'

In the latest development in the Ramban tunnel collapse, a First Information Report has been filed by the Jammu & Kashmir Police in the case, holding construction company Sarala responsible for 'negligence'. The complaint has underlined that Sarala Constructions put the lives of its workers in danger and their negligence led to the incident. The FIR has been filed under IPC Sections 287 ( Negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 336 (endangering life or personal safety), 337 (Causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), and 304-A (Causing death by negligence).

Earlier on Saturday, amid the ongoing rescue operations at the under-construction tunnel, the bodies of 3 more labourers were found. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are carrying out the rescue operations and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has deployed its sniffer dog squad. Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam told Republic, "The second body was retrieved after 2 hours of rescue operations. It will be shifted to District Hospital, Ramban to ascertain the identity of the labourer."

On Friday, a portion of a mountain had also collapsed during the rescue ops, hindering the progress. Around 16-17 hours of operation were wasted, the Ramban Deputy Commissioner informed.

#WATCH | A portion of a mountain falls apart in the Makerkote area at Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in Ramban near the site of the recuse operation, where a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed late last night pic.twitter.com/SAjDhwFgol — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

We were not expecting something like this (incident where a portion of a mountain falls apart in Makerkote). 2 machines got stuck. Due to wind storms, rescue op was impacted. 16-17 hrs of op was wasted. Have to make a new assessment: Ramban Dy Commissioner & DDC, Massaratul Islam pic.twitter.com/cgqD2F8SDa — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Ramban tunnel collapse

Four people died, three were injured and several others were trapped under the debris after an under-construction tunnel in J&K's Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night. According to officials, a small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khooni Nala, near the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway collapsed on Thursday night during an audit.

Several people are believed to be trapped inside the tunnel while four people were rescued in injured condition. The local police, Army as well as teams of the SDRF, NDRF, and ITBP have launched a rescue operation. Several machines and vehicles, including bulldozers and trucks, parked on the front side of the tunnel, have suffered damage.

Apart from the mountain collapse near Makerkote, a massive fire also broke out in the forest area of Ramban, further delaying the rescue operations. The fire is said to have gripped the mountain range and is spreading rapidly due to powerful winds.

(With agency inputs)