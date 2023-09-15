'Ramcharitmanas Contains Potassium Cyanide': Bihar Minister Chandra Shekhar

In another attempt to insult the Ramcharitmanas, Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar on Thursday stroked a controversy once again by stating that the epic poem contains “potassium cyanide”, a colorless salt. Questioning the caste dynamics portrayed in Ramcharitmanas, Chandra Shekhar said that he has problem with the scripture and he will continue to fight against it till it contains a substance like potassium cyanide.

This is not the first time that the minister has launched a criticism for the Hindu religious book in a public gathering. Earlier in January this year, Chandra Shekhar courted controversy after he said that Ramcharitmanas 'spreads hatred in society'.

Addressing a program on Hindi Day in Bihar, the minister, known for his insulting remarks on Ramcharitmanas, questioned a verse of the scripture and said, “Don’t you think casteism has been depicted in the book? It promotes casteism and I am against it.”

"I have my reservations about Ramcharitmanas and other "granths" because there are 55 kinds of dishes served in them but there are contents of potassium cyanide in them, he said, adding, “If I say so, people get angry with me . When I say something against these books, people announce Rs 10 crore for my head.”

“Nobody questions Mohan Bhagwat (RSS chief) for his remarks on other Dharmas. There is enough evidence of him insulting other religions on social media. Our scriptures represents caste and till they are being followed, there will be a need for caste survey,” he added.

Bihar minister's remarks on Ramcharitmanas

Earlier in January, Bihar Education Minister and RJD leader Chandra Shekhar stirred a massive controversy after he said that Ramcharitmanas, a Hindu religious book which is based on the Ramayana, 'spreads hatred in society'. The RJD leader’s comments came during an event which was also attended by Bihar governor Phagu Chouhan.

"Ramcharitmanas was opposed because it said that the lower section of society becomes poisonous if they get educated. Books like Ramcharitmanas create a social divide," the minister was quoted as saying.

Despite receiving a massive criticism over his remarks on the religious book, Chandra Shekhar Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekar recently in September, while addressing a gathering at an event for Krishna Janmashtami, said Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, was 'Maryada Purushottam', a Sanskrit phrase which translates to 'the perfect man'.