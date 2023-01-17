Ramcharitmanas Row: Nitish Kumar Angry With RJD Minister; Unhappy With Kushwaha’s Belligerence Too

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday disclosed that he has conveyed his displeasure to cabinet colleague and senior RJD leader Chandra Shekhar whose controversial remark about “Ramcharitmanas” has brought embarrassment to the “Mahagathbandhan” government.

The JD(U) supremo, however, also appeared annoyed with parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha who had recently jumped the gun with the insinuation that the RJD could be trying to “further the BJP’s agenda” by refraining from taking action against the minister.

“People of all faiths – Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians – must be free to practise their religion as they wish. There should be no interference from any level,” said the chief minister when his views were sought about the controversy triggered by remarks made by the education minister at a convocation ceremony last week.

Kumar was replying to questions from journalists in Arwal and Jehanabad districts which he covered as part of his state-wide mass outreach programme "Samadhan Yatra”.

Asked whether he expected the minister to retract the contentious remarks, Kumar quipped: “I have already spoken to him on the issue”, but hastened to add “the deputy CM (Tejashwi Yadav) has also made his views clear. That puts to rest the matter as far as their party (RJD) is concerned”.

When asked about speculations that JD(U) and RJD diverged on the issue and there was a rift between the two allies which joined hands less than six months ago, Kumar said, “An individual’s remarks, made in his personal capacity, cannot throw an alliance off the rails. I would request all to let bygones be bygones and not stretch the issue further”.

The JD(U) leader was also asked about the recent averments of Kushwaha, his disgruntled political aide, who had lamented about the party having moved “backwards” and become “weaker” while venting spleen against the RJD.

“This is drivel. You should talk to our national president to get clarity on the issue,” snapped Kumar.

Notably, JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias “Lalan” had dismissed Kushwaha’s snide remark that RJD’s reluctance to act against Chandra Shekhar and other wayward leaders could be construed as a tacit bargain struck with the BJP, in view of a slew of cases lodged by CBI, ED etc. against Lalu Prasad and other members of the family, including Yadav.

A former Union minister, Kushwaha had merged his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party less than two years ago when he was immediately rewarded with the top party post in JD(U) and a berth in the legislative council. He is understood to have been in a sulk since Kumar made it clear recently that there will be no other Deputy CM besides Yadav, his arch-rival’s son whom he has virtually declared his own political heir.

“The national president will also tell you how the party is expanding. The recent membership drive has led to the induction of 75 lakh workers. Though I have not been able to devote much time to organisational matters because of my preoccupations in the government,” the CM said.

The JD(U) de facto leader was also asked about the claim of BJP MP from Araria, Pradeep Kumar Singh, that the Mahagathbandhan regime will soon topple and “Bihar will see a Maharashtra”, apparently referring to the rebellion in Shiv Sena that brought down the Uddhav Thackeray government.

“Let them say whatever they please. They sing one tune whenever they are with me and another when they are not,” said Kumar, who has broken up and realigned with the BJP more than once, the most recent instance being in August last year when it was alleged that the saffron party was trying to engineer a split in the JD(U).

“Janta maalik hai (the people are the supreme),” said Kumar using his stock in trade expression, adding: “I have been serving the people for the last 17 years. I will continue to do so till the public wants”.