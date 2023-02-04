Ramcharitmanas Row: UP CM Adityanath Takes A Dig At Maurya, Calls It 'crisis Of Identity'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV in response to Ramcharitmanas row, said, “Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India which every citizen must respect.”

Notably, Swami Prasad Maurya, a member of the Samajwadi Party, made a divisive remark regarding the Ramcharitmanas. The SP has been a target of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ever since. Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has finally reacted to this controversy.

“People who have no contribution to the development of Uttar Pradesh are deliberately raising this issue as there is a crisis of their identity. This type of problems and barriers have no entry in Uttar Pradesh,” said the UP Chief Minister.

The row on Ramcharitmanas

Swami Prasad Maurya, a senior SP leader, caused a stir on January 22 when he claimed that several verses in the Ramcharitmanas offended a sizable portion of society on the basis of caste.

Additionally, he had ordered that either some verses be removed or the authorities outlaw the epic. He asserted that the quoted scriptures state that "Shudra" and women deserve "Tadna" (roughly meaning disciplining or punishment).

Maurya has been making one of the other comments daily since then. Additionally, an FIR too had been lodged in Lucknow against him over his statement.

Despite some BJP leaders’ demand that he should seek an apology, Maurya said he won’t while he also said that “no one is against Ramcharitmanas. No one is against Lord Ram...the objection is to certain verses”.

Akhilesh Yadav’s open support

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, who had remained silent despite Maurya's repeated pronouncements, broke his silence.. He further openly supported and joined the cause.

Yadav recited a verse from the Ramcharitmanas at Firozabad, saying, "Since our CM is a yogi and hails from a holy seat (Gorakhnath Math, Gorakhpur) with its history and contribution, I would like to invite him to recite and translate a Chaupai from the Ramcharitmanas."