Ramcharitmanas Row: VHP Seeks Appointment Of EC For Cancellation Of SP, RJD's Registration

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday, February 2, sought an appointment with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in the aftermath of leaders from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) making derogatory statements on the Ramcharitmanas. A right-wing Hindu organization, VHP is to seek from the CEC the cancellation of the registration of SP and RJD.

Ramcharitmanas row

Addressing students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University recently, the Education Minister of Bihar, Chandrashekhar claimed that the 'Ramcharitmanas' and 'Manusmriti' and 'Bunch of Thoughts' by saffron ideologue Guru Golwalkar divide the society.

"Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk," Chandrashekhar had said.

Swami Prasad Maurya, a leader of the SP, thereafter, referred to a few verses in Ramcharitmanas and called them derogatory towards women and backward people, demanding a ban or amendment to them.

A video was shared by the spokesperson of the Bihar unit of BJP, Nikhil Anand of a conversation of former Assembly Speaker of the state, Uday Narain Chowdhary with Chandrasehkhar, in which he had mentioned speaking to Swami Prasad Maurya about his plan of 'flaring up caste war in India'.

Chandrashekhar allegedly said during the phone call, "The Hindu Gods and Goddesses will have to be kept away from all this. It is the Hindu community after all, if we take a hard line, they will get angry."