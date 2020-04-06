Ramco Cements Limited Provides Essential Supplies In Fight Against COVID-19

Chennai-based business group Ramco Cements Limited has taken up the initiative to distribute standardised medical equipment in Tamil Nadu and Odisha, supporting the states in the fight against COVID-19. The company mobilised and distributed medical equipment ranging from oxygen concentrators to protective gear and basic amenities such as water, shelter and food, by working alongside District Collectors, Police, Public Health Departments and Panchayats of the States.

In its effort to provide useful assistance to the state authorities in combating COVID-19, the company has also ensured the safety and health for its workers since the announcement of lockdown. Besides, the company has also ensured the safety of the villagers surrounding its plants.

Ramco Cements Limited has also provided food, shelter and medical aid to over 6,000 migrant labourers and the workers of its Clearing & Forwarding Agents. Moreover, the company provided daily allowances to migrant labourers from Bengal and Karnataka.

Multiple assistance to the underprivileged

Among the many contributions made by Ramco Cements Limited to assist the needy include, provision of Steel Cots, Beds, Bedspreads and Pillows, provisions for public feeding in surrounding villages, provisions for feeding inter-state workers in the contract labour colonies, infra thermal scanner (handheld gun), three-layer face masks, PPEs (Full body protection kit), sanitizers, awareness flex boards, posters and pamphlets.

The procurement process of medical equipment for various state agencies costing over Rs.3 Crores is in progress and the equipment are expected to reach the state agencies within the next three days.

