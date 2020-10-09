Ramdas Athawale Backs Republic TV; Says 'viewers Come With Calibre And Not Money'

After the Mumbai Police leveled false allegations on Republic Media Network, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said that Republic did a great job, citing Republic's viewership. Athawale's remark comes after Republic TV exposed that the FIR filed by Mumbai Police mentions India Today and not Republic TV, even as Mumbai Police Commissioner named Republic TV in his press conference and then proceeded to give copious exclusives to India Today itself.

Backing Republic TV, Athawale urged for a fair inquiry, stating that TRP comes with calibre, and not money. He further lauded Republic for bringing in facts and truth.

"I feel after Sushant's and Disha's death, Republic did a great job and raised voice and it raised the TRP above 65%. Mumbai CP has raised doubts. I feel there should not be any injustice to Republic TV. TRP comes with the caliber and not money. Inquiry can be done in the matter but there should not be any injustice. With his voice, Arnab tries to bring in facts and truth. There is no reason for him to resign. He is a police officer and can inquire but there should not be any injustice," said Athawale.

Earlier on Thursday, upholding press freedom, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Congress and its allies' attempts to target the media is unacceptable. BJP national president JP Nadda also categorically slammed Congress and allies for their assaults on Republic Media Network. He said that trampling over media freedom will never be tolerated by the people of India.

Republic accesses FIR

While the Mumbai Police accused the Republic Media Network of manipulation in TRP, on accessing the FIR filed by the Mumbai police, it was found that contrary to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations naming Republic TV, the arrested Relationship manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited - Vishal Bhandari has named India Today and other channels to allegedly 'increase ratings'.

Two employees of Hansa- which is responsible for installing and maintaining the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) - Dy General Manager Nitin Deokar and Relationship Manager Vishal have recorded their statements with the Mumbai police. Bhandari has revealed that India Today and other channels instigated him and offered money to panel homes, where Bar-O-Meter is installed.

Arnab issues statement

After it came to light that India Today has been mentioned multiple times in the FIR over which Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had attempted to implicate Republic TV, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday demanded the resignation of the Mumbai CP. Observing that Singh had been totally exposed, he stressed that Republic TV was not even mentioned in the FIR copy accessed by the Network. Arnab noted that India Today was the channel for which financial compensation was allegedly provided to gain viewership. He expressed dismay that the Mumbai Police Commissioner had closed the investigation against India Today and instead, addressed a presser accusing Republic TV.

#RepublicFightsBack The Mumbai Police Commissioner has been completely & totally exposed. A copy of the FIR in the TRP case mentions India Today as the channel to be investigated. There isn't a single mention of Republic TV. Param Bir Singh must, in the interest of morality, quit pic.twitter.com/th6ccyJxlr — Republic (@republic) October 8, 2020

