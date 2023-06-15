Last Updated:

Ramdas Athawale Demands Ministerial Berth For RPI (A) In Next Maha Cabinet Expansion

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has informed that he has demanded a ministerial berth for his party in the next cabinet expansion in Maharashtra.

Press Trust Of India
Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who also heads the Republican Party of India (A), said he has demanded a ministerial berth for his party in the next cabinet expansion in Maharashtra.

He was addressing RPI (A) workers and office-bearers at Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, on Wednesday night.

The 63-year-old Dalit leader said he has already put forth his demand at the appropriate forum for the ministerial berth.

Athawale said he would try to ensure that RPI (A) gets tickets to contest at least two to three Lok Sabha seats and in 10 to 15 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra next year.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats and 288 Assembly constituencies.

He said RPI (A) will contest all the forthcoming elections to the civic bodies and zilla parishads along with the BJP, and the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.  

