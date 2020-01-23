Compulsory Marathi Okay, 24x7 Mumbai Not: Ramdas Athawale Opines On 'intelligent' Aaditya

Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday welcomed the Maharashtra government's decision to make the Marathi language compulsory in all schools, emphasizing the need to promote the language of Maharashtra.

"Maharashtra is for Marathi people," he said. "Many outsiders come here and speak Marathi very well. Marathi should be given more importance. It is the main language in Maharashtra," the RPI leader added.

Citing the example of the southern states which give more importance to their native language, Ramdas Athawale said that the decision is an attempt to spread awareness about the Marathi language in the state.

Just like people in the South give emphasis to their native languages, the same should happen here. Also, many people don't know Marathi in Maharashtra. It's an attempt to spread awareness on Marathi language, Ramdas Athawale said.

MVA government to make Marathi compulsory

Maharashtra Minister Subhash Desai on Tuesday announced that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-led State government will make Marathi subject compulsory in all schools from Class 1 to Class 10. He further mentioned that the government will bring a Bill in the next assembly session over this decision.

"RPI does not support 24x7 nightlife in Mumbai"

Expressing the same views as to the Opposition parties on Aditya Thackeray's decision to permit shops and malls to remain open 24x7, Ramdas Athawale said although the decision is good, it might risk the security of women.

"It is okay if highways are open 24x7 and bus movement is allowed, but malls remaining open all night may lead to crimes. Also, many hooligans may remain outside, to create security issues for women, he said. Aaditya Thackeray is an intelligent man and has made a thoughtful decision, but my party does not support this," Ramdas Athawale added.

Mumbai 24x7 proposal

Earlier on January 17, the Maharashtra government announced that malls, multiplexes, restaurants, and select shops in the city will be permitted to remain open 24x7 from January 26. As per reports, BMC and Mumbai Police have agreed to permit establishments inside gated communities and non-residential areas to remain open throughout the night.

