Ramdas Athawale Predicts Collapse Of Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt, Says 'decision Within A Week'

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday claimed that Congress could withdraw support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. He added that a decision in this regard could be taken within a week’s time. Athawale cited the growing fissures in the alliance with the Shiv Sena coming out strongly in the support of Veer Savarkar. Moreover, he expressed hope that BJP, Shiv Sena and his party RPI would come together to form the government.

Athawale remarked, “Rahul Gandhi has called Make in India as Rape in India. He has dishonoured the honour of the country. He has defamed the country. Along with this, he has given a statement insulting Swatantryaveer Savarkar. Savarkar got the Kala Paani punishment by the British. There can be differences with his ideology, but his contribution to the country has been good. Shiv Sena has also opposed it. I feel that if Shiv Sena is supporting Savarkar and opposing the Congress, then I feel that Congress will withdraw its support and Uddhav Thackeray government will collapse. If the Uddhav Thackeray government falls, then I feel that BJP, Shiv Sena and RPI should come together and form the government. I feel that there can be a decision within a week.”

'As a government, we are on one page'

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference before the commencement of the Winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray remained silent on Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Veer Savarkar. He stated that the Sena had made its stance clear on Saturday. While acknowledging that his party had a different take on Sena, he stressed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was on one page.

Thackeray opined, “People with different ideologies have come together. To come together, we have evolved a Common Minimum Programme to run the government. As a party, our stance was different, is different and might continue to be different tomorrow. But as a government, we are on one page. Yesterday, the Shiv Sena made its stance about Savarkar very clear.”

(With ANI inputs)

