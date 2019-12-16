Ramdas Athawale Predicts ‘political Earthquake’ In Maharashtra

A major political earthquake has been predicted in Maharashtra by Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale in the light of the recent developments in the State.

Athawale, the President of the Republican Party of India, is a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra. In the wake of the two major political turbulence--Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as the Chief Minister with Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister on November 23 and two days later, on November 28, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Chief Minister.

Two-Three-Year Power-Share Formula

As per reports, Athawale has suggested for BJP and Shiv Sena to come together to form a stable government. He had also suggested a two-three-year power-share formula that can be mutually discussed within the two parties. The internal differences in the MVA government will act as a catalyst for the collapse of the present coalition, resulting in fresh assembly elections.

The ‘Political Earthquake’ is expected in the State because the MVA -- the coalition of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress -- have non-identical ideologies and Rahul Gandhi’s recent statement on Savarkar will add to the earthquake’s magnitude.

Rahul’s statement on Savarkar

After the BJP government asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologise for the ‘Rape in India’ statement, while addressing the Bharat Bachao rally Gandhi said that he will die but never apologise for telling the truth; he also that he is Rahul Gandhi and not 'Rahul Savarkar'.

Rahul Gandhi’s statement claimed him many reactions.

Rahul Gandhi’s statement is absolutely condemnable!

He is nowhere close to even a single good deed of Veer Savarkar & his greatness.

Not just this,he should not even do the blunder of considering himself as ‘Gandhi’!One cannot become ‘Gandhi’by just keeping his surname as Gandhi! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 14, 2019

Rahul Gandhi’s statement against Savarkar is a direct attack on Bal Thackeray and Shiv Sena. A message to his anti-Hindu base that he is against the Congress-Shiv Sena alliance and will terminate it whenever advantageous. — Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) December 15, 2019

