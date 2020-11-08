Ramdas Athawale Recovers From COVID; RPI Workers Joyously Dance Outside His Home

Celebrating RPI chief Ramdas Athawale's return from the hospital, his party workers were spotted dancing outside his residence on Sunday. While several people were wearing masks, most of them were seen huddled in proximity, maskless, dancing in joy to drum beats. Athawale was discharged from the hospital after recovering from Coronavirus (COVID-19) after testing positive on October 27.

RPI workers celebrate Athawale's return

#WATCH Mumbai: RPI workers celebrate outside Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's residence after he returned home from a private hospital post his #COVID19 recovery.



He had tested positive for Corona on October 27. pic.twitter.com/yNbwmbNBx7 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for COVID-19; hospitalised

Thanking his supporters for the warm welcome, Athawale said he had tested negative for COVID-19, earlier in the day. He took to Twitter to thank the hospital staff for the care he received in the hospital, on returning to his home. The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment was admitted to a private hospital in South Mumbai, informed an official as a precautionary measure.

कोविड-19 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने पर अस्पताल से वापस अपने निवास आने पर स्नेहपूर्वक स्वागत अभिनन्दन के लिये सभी को सह्रदय धन्यवाद। विगत दिनों मेरे अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए प्रार्थना करनेवाले सभी शुभचिंतको , कार्यकर्ताओं और डॉक्टर और अस्पतालके सभी स्टाफका ह्रदयसे आभार व्यक्त करता हूं। — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) November 8, 2020

Union Min Ramdas Athawale slams Mumbai Police's witch-hunt, says 'will apprise Home Min'

Athawale tests COVID positive

On October 27, the RPI chief informed that he had tested positive for Coronavirus, urging all the people who came in contact with him to get tested for COVID-19 as well. An aide of the RPI leader said that Athawale is diabetic, hence was hospitalised. In an official press release, the Republican Party of India informed that all government meetings and RPI events have been cancelled following the COVID-19 test results of Ramdas Athawale. According to media reports, Athawale fell sick on Monday and got him tested after he started experiencing body ache and cough.

A day before Athawale tested positive for COVID-19, film actor Payal Ghosh joined RPI and was named as the vice president of its women’s wing. Ghosh grabbed the headlines after she accused film director and actor Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, filing a case against him. Athawale had very vocally extended his support to Ghosh, meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SIngh Koshyari on the issue. In a joint press conference, Athawale asserted that his party will protect Payal Ghosh as she has dared to come out and speak about her tragic experience.

Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale's RPI; Becomes Vice President of party's women’s wing

Athawale - sole remaining non-BJP minister

Athawale is the NDA's only remaining non-BJP cabinet minister, after the passing away of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan. While JD(U) refused a cabinet post, Shiv Sena, LJP, RPI and Akali Dal were each given a cabinet post. With the exit of Arvind Sawant and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Athawale is the only non-BJP minister. Several times since Sena's exit, Athawale has asked it rejoin the NDA amid turmoil over Ram Mandir, CAA, NRC, Indo-China clashes, Farm Bills with its allies - NCP & Congress.

India stands with Arnab Goswami; Tough questions on illegal arrest from all corners