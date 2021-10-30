Ramdas Athawale Slams JNU Webinar; Says Centre Won't Tolerate Anti-India Stand

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, slammed the questionable online event organised by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The online event was named in an anti-national tone by using the term 'Indian Occupied Kashmir'. According to JNU’s website, Ather Zia, an assistant professor and a political anthropologist had organised the webinar on J&K. Athawale commented on the issue and said, “Using terms like these are not suitable and acceptable. The entirety of Kashmir belongs to us just like the entirety of Jammu.”

Ramdas Athawale further commented upon the students of JNU and said, “I think there are a few students in the varsity who openly raise slogans against the country. It's one thing to be anti-government and a completely different thing to be anti-Indian.” He also alleged that there have been multiple incidents where the students have openly campaigned against the country or for the arch-rivals Pakistan. He said, “It’s not just that, we’ve also seen previous reports of “Pakistan Zindabad” being shouted around the campus.” He further added that those who undermine India’s authority over Kashmir should be thoroughly investigated as he believes that they have a questionable motive behind such claims. Athawale has asked the citizens of the country not to take advantage of the freedom of speech. He said, “We live in a free country, everyone can speak freely, write freely but no one is going to tolerate speaking against your own country. At least the Modi government is not going to tolerate a bit of this.”

JNU’s history of controversies

JNU is no stranger to controversies regarding incidents on its campus as the most high-profile incident occurred when the anti-India slogans were raised on February 9, 2016. It is believed that some students organised an event on the campus to protest against the hanging of the 2001 Parliament attack accused, Afzal Guru. As per the reports, anti-India slogans were chanted at the campus and JNU Students Union president (then) Kanhaiya Kumar was arrested on sedition charges. He was also ordered to complete three days of police custody after allegations of 'anti-national' sloganeering surfaced against him.

Image: PTI