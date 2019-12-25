Ramdas Athawale Yuvraj Singh Celebrates His 50th Birthday, Wishes Pour In

The Debate
Ramdas Athawale Celebrates His 50th Birthday, Wishes Pour In

General News

Various leaders and Ministers like Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, and others extended their wishes to the RPI President Ramdas Athawale on his 50th birthday

Ramdas

As the Republican Party of India President and Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday, December 25, various political leaders like Union Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari extended their wishes to the Rajya Sabha MP. 

Birthday wishes pour in for RPI President 

Nitin Gadkari took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday to wish the Union Minister.

READ | Ramdas Athawale predicts ‘political earthquake’ in Maharashtra

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also took o his official Twitter handle and wished Ramdas Athawale on his birthday. He also spoke about the RPI President's work on social justice and empowerment. The Railway Minister's tweet in Hindi translates to, " Happy Birthday to my Cabinet colleague Shri RamdasAthawaleji. I am confident that society will continue to benefit from your work being done towards social justice and empowerment."

READ | Ramdas Athawale slams Rahul Gandhi, says he should not try to defame our nation

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb also took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and stated that he prayed for the Minister of state's good health and long life so the latter can continue to serve the people. 

Various other BJP leaders like Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Y.S. Chowdary extended their birthday wishes to Ramdas Athawale. 

READ | Ramdas Athawale urges Uddhav Thackeray to break alliance with Cong

READ | Ramdas Athawale predicts collapse of Maha Vikas Aghadi govt, says 'decision within a week'

