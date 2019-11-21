Ramdev Comes Out In Support Of NRC, Says It Will 'weed' Out Threats From Country

Baba Ramdev on Thursday has come out in support of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) which is set to be implemented across the country. Urging not to politicise NRC, Ramdev said that it is important for security of the country. "An illegal foreign citizen is a major threat to the security of the country. It is very important to identify and weed out these people," Ramdev added, "It should not be seen with a political lens. It is our duty to maintain the unity of the country. No politics should happen on this."

'Will be implemented across the country'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, dropped a big hint that the government plans to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country. In his statement, while replying to a query by Swapan Dasgupta, Shah said, "The process of National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be carried out across the country. No one, irrespective of religion should be worried, it is just a process to get everyone under the NRC. People whose name has not figured in the draft list have the right to go to the Tribunal. Tribunals will be constituted across Assam. If any person doesn't have the money to approach Tribunal, then Assam govt to bear the cost to hire a lawyer."

"The bill was tabled in LS. members of all parties were present. It was a general consensus among all members. The bill lapses and so it will come again in LS. It has nothing to do with NRC. The NRC process in Assam was taken up by SC orders and following an Act.", he went on to add.

'NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill'

Shah also said that it will cater to all religions and that there will be no discrimination. He said, "Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian, Parsi refugees should get citizenship, that is why Citizenship Amendment Bill is needed so that these refugees who are being discriminated on basis of religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan, get Indian citizenship. NRC has no such provision which says that no other religion will be taken under NRC. All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill."

