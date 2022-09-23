Ramdhari Singh Dinkar Jayanti: Leaders Pay Tribute To Hindi Poet On His Birth Anniversary

Born on September 23, 1908, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar was a Nationalist poet, a freedom fighter, and a member of Parliament. Dinkar was greatly influenced by Iqbal, Rabindranath Tagore, Keats, and Milton. He also translated the works of Rabindranath Tagore from Bengali to Hindi. The former Rajya Sabha member died in 1974.

On the occasion of Ramdhari Dinkar Jayanti, eminent political leaders and ministers paid tribute to the legendary Hindi poet.

Leaders Pay Tribute To Poet Dinkar On His Birth Anniversary

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "National poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar not only challenged the foreign rule in the freedom movement with his timeless writings filled with patriotism but also raised his voice against the dictatorial mentality in the emergency and inspired the people to protect democracy. Salute to such a patriotic poet on his birth anniversary."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath said, "Humble tribute to the great litterateur Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his birth anniversary! His creations provide invaluable inspiration for the service of the nation, social service, and empowerment of the downtrodden, exploited, and handicapped."

Paying tribute to the poet, BJP National president JP Nadda averred, "Tributes to the great litterateur of the country Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. He was the poet of the best heroic spirit of the modern era. The National poet was awarded the Jnanpith and Padma Bhushan award. Enriched with national sentiments, his poems will continue to inspire all countrymen till ages."

On the other hand, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tributes to the great litterateur and National poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, and said that he gave voice to the National consciousness with his classic works, on his birth anniversary. ''Your great works will continue to give a new direction to society till eternity," he further stated in a twitter post.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed, "I remember and bow to the great poet and litterateur Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his birth anniversary. He is a powerful sign of the Indian literary world, whose works are read and appreciated even today. His contribution to Hindi literature will always be remembered."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed, "I remember and bow to the great poet and litterateur Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his birth anniversary. He is a powerful sign of the Indian literary world, whose works are read and appreciated even today. His contribution to Hindi literature will always be remembered."

Remembering Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

Dinkar's first poetry was published in 1924 in a local newspaper called ‘Chhatra Sahodar'. His collection of poems, Renuka, was first published in November 1935. Ramdhari Singh Dinkar came up with a narrative poem titled ‘Kurukshetra’ in 1946. The narrative poem was based on Mahabharata’s Santi Parva. Some of his works in the late 1940s include ‘Dhoop Chhah’, ‘Saamdheni’, ‘Baapu’, and ‘Mitti ki Or’.

Ramdhari Singh Dinkar entered politics during the time of India’s struggle for freedom from British rule. A three-time Rajya Sabha member, Dinkar was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1959.

