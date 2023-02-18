Ramesh Bais Takes Oath As 22nd Governor Of Maharashtra

Former Jharkhand and Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais on Saturday, February 18, took oath as the Governor of Maharashtra in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Replacing Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Ramesh Bais took oath as the 22nd Governor of Maharashtra. Earlier on Friday, Bais with his wife Rambai Bais arrived at Raj Bhavan and were accorded a grand welcome by the staff and officials.

Koshyari, who served as the Maharashtra Governor from September 2019, resigned last week.

Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court S V Gangapurwala administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bais at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Bais took oath in Marathi.

Here are pictures of Ramesh Bais taking oath as the Governor of Maharashtra:

Eknath Shinde congratulates Ramesh Bais

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was present at the swearing-in ceremony and he congratulated Ramesh Bais for taking oath as Maharashtra's new Governor.

Speaking about ECI's big Shiv Sena verdict, Eknath Shinde said, "75% MLAs are there with me. ECI has taken a very good decision. I want to say, Uddhav Thackeray should respect ECI's decision. If you want to go to Supreme Court, you can go. Uddhav Thackeray has backstabbed democracy. This is a very important decision by ECI."