WATCH: Ramesh Solanki Quits Shiv Sena Over Alliance With Congress

Soon after Uddhav Thackeray was named Chief Minister of a Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress government in Maharashtra on Tuesday night, a leader of his party announced his resignation on Twitter. Ramesh Solanki tweeted that he was "making the most difficult decision" of his life "with a heavy heart."

"Congratulations and all the best for forming government in Maharashtra and having Shiv Sena CM. But my conscious and ideology does not permit me to work with Congress. I cannot work half-heartedly and it won't be fair to my post, my party my fellow Shiv Sainiks and my leaders (sic)," Solanki tweeted.