WATCH: Ramesh Solanki Quits Shiv Sena Over Alliance With Congress

General News

Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki announced his resignation from the party on Tuesday as it decided to form government in Maharashtra in alliance with Congress

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Soon after Uddhav Thackeray was named Chief Minister of a Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress government in Maharashtra on Tuesday night, a leader of his party announced his resignation on Twitter. Ramesh Solanki tweeted that he was "making the most difficult decision" of his life "with a heavy heart."

"Congratulations and all the best for forming government in Maharashtra and having Shiv Sena CM. But my conscious and ideology does not permit me to work with Congress. I cannot work half-heartedly and it won't be fair to my post, my party my fellow Shiv Sainiks and my leaders (sic)," Solanki tweeted.

 

