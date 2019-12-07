Union Minister Rameswar Teli Announces New Food Parks In Meghalaya, Sikkim, & Arunachal

On Friday, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Rameswar Teli announced that the ministry is planning to set up various food parks in the region starting with a large one in Meghalaya and a smaller one in Sikkim. Speaking at the conclave of North East food show 2019, he spoke about how they had already sanctioned setting up of mega food parks in almost all the northeastern states and Meghalaya and Sikkim were next. He also said that a mega food park at Banderdewa, Arunachal Pradesh was also sanctioned.

Read:Prahlad Singh Patel: 'Rich cultural heritage of North East attracts tourists globally'

"For 2020, the ministry has a budget of Rs 1,100 crore for the northeast region. Food parks will be set up soon in Meghalaya and Sikkim. All states in the northeast should have a food park by the end of my term," the Union Minister added.

Rameswar Teli also spoke about how the Central government has stressed on setting up food processing industries in the northeast, giving various incentives like providing a subsidy up to 75 percent to entrepreneurs who set up food-based industries in the region. The government also plans to set up a food research institute in Guwahati along the lines of IIT.

Read:Develop technologies for farmers, Union Minister tells scientists

North-East Food Show

Recently Chief Minister Conrad Sangma inaugurated the first edition of the North East Food Show by Meghalaya and Salon International de l’Agrolimentaire (SIAL) Group in Shillong. The three-day festival hopes to bring together farmers, technology providers, entrepreneurs, buyers, chefs, hotels and all stakeholders in the food industry on a single massive platform. Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh was also present during the speech by Conrad Sangma that kick-started the massive food festival. Talking about the potential of Northeast as a region the CM Conrad said that he hoped that the food festival would provide a platform to organizations as well as help farmers, entrepreneurs and stakeholders build a network in the food industry in the Northeast.

Read:Shillong: 1st Edition of Northeast Food Show begins, CM Conrad Sangma sets goals

Read :'Connecting North East India to Thailand is our focus': PM Modi

(With Agency Inputs)