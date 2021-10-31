Last Updated:

Rameswar Teli Orders Probe For E-Shram Cards Issuance As Bihar Labourer Told To Pay Rs 100

The matter came to light when Union Minister Rameswar Teli was handing over beneficiary cards to labourers in Bihar's capital city Patna.

On Sunday, Union Minister of State for Labour Resources and Employment Rameswar Teli ordered a probe into the process of distribution of E-Shram cards to beneficiaries in Bihar after a woman labourer informed him that she had to pay Rs 100 to get the card. The matter came to light when the Union Minister along with other dignitaries were handing over beneficiary cards to labourers in Bihar's capital city Patna.

The woman named Kiran Devi was questioned by Union Labour and Employment Minister Teli as to if she had paid money for the card. In response, she said, "I paid money at a cyber cafe for E-Shram Card." The labourer later said that she paid Rs 100 for the card. Bihar Labour Resources Minister Jivesh Mishra was also present at the event. 

Taken aback by the labourer's response, the Union Minister asked Bihar's Labour Minister Jivesh Mishra to get the matter investigated.

E-Shram portal

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Minister of State for Food Processing Industries of India Rameswar Teli had unveiled the E-Shram portal on August 26. The government had announced that registrations for the E-Shram portal will be done free of cost. Previously, in September, the ministry said that the states of Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, as well as West Bengal were at the lead with the greatest number of registrations on the site. The ministry also explained that smaller states and union territories (UTs) have a lower number of registered workers. The ministry also revealed that a greater number of registrations were done from the agriculture and construction sectors.  

Benefits under E-Shram

The E-Shram program intends to register 38 million unorganised workers, including construction workers, migrant labourers, street sellers, as well as domestic workers. If a worker has registered with the E-Shram portal and has been involved in an accident, then he or she will be covered for Rs 2.0 lakh in the event of death or permanent disability, and Rs 1.0 lakh in the event of partial impairment. The Supreme Court ordered the Central Government to finish the registration procedure of unorganised workers so that they can benefit from different government programs. 

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav had announced on October 9 that over three crore unorganised workers have enrolled themselves on the E-Shram portal, which is the nation's very first National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW).

"The government aims to register 38 crore unorganised workers, such as construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors, and domestic workers, among others," Yadav had stated earlier.

(With Inputs from ANI)

