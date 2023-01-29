Rampage Of Goons Armed With Guns In Howrah Caught On CCTV



A horrifying video from Nazirganj situated in the Howrah district of West Bengal has surfaced, wherein dozens of people armed with guns and sticks can be seen attacking people on the streets and vandalizing vehicles. The shocking incident said to have taken place on Jan 28th night, was captured on CCTV footage installed at the spot.



Many people were reportedly beaten by the goons during the incident, which triggered panic in the entire area.

While the miscreant rampage took place for some time, local police allegedly didn't bother to reach and control the situation at the time. However, on the information, the local police later apprehended the main accused along with his other associates in the matter and are investigating the matter.

Incident occurred because of rivalry between two factions of TMC

As per sources, the incident allegedly occurred as a result of a tiff between two factions of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) Party in the area.



As per allegations of the opposition parties, the main accused reportedly identified as Guddu Khan is a TMC leader, who was having an old rivalry with another faction of this party in the area over a political dispute. In the visuals, which have surfaced, he is allegedly seen attacking a man with his associates, who are also said to be associated with the same party.



If reports are to be believed, a few months ago, Waizul Khan, leader of Trinamool Congress' Minority Cell in Howrah was shot dead, while he was en route to his home in Nazirganj late at night. Since then his family has allegedly been threatened and attacked by the goons.



The opposition is claiming that the accused Guddu Khan is a close aide of West Bengal Minister Arup Roy, as he can be seen together with the accused in several photos.



When asked about the allegations, the Minister refused to even recognise him and said, the person came close to him at some event and clicked photographs.



At present, the police are investigating the matter.

