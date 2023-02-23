Amritpal Warns Of More Protests In Punjab As His Supporters Attack Cops With Swords

In dramatic visuals from Punjab's Amritsar, supporters of Khalistan proponent and self-styled Sikh preacher of the 'Waris Panjab De' group Amritpal Singh on Thursday, February 23, attacked police and barged into Ajnala police station.

On Thursday morning, Amritpal's supporters started gathering at Ajnala to protest against the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against Amritpal and his associates. Heavy security arrangements were made and barricades were laid to prevent them from reaching the police station.

Amritpal Singh Sandhu came to the police station with a large group of protesters at 1.45pm. His supporters broke the first barricades with their vehicles and then rushed towards the police station. Weiling swords, lathis and guns they attacked police, broke barricades and barged into Ajnala police station. Stones were also pelted.

Massive clash between Police & Amritpal supporters in Amritsar: swords wielded, stones pelted.

Recently, Amritpal and his aides were booked on the charges of alleged kidnapping, theft and voluntarily causing hurt. The situation is tense and a heavy police force has been deployed.

FIR registered only with a political motive: Amritpal

Speaking to the media, Amritpal said that the FIR was registered only with a political motive. "If they don't cancel the case in one hour, the admin will be responsible for whatever happens next...They think we can't do anything, so this show of strength was necessary," he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Harjit Singh Grewal asked the Punjab government to investigate the incident.

Speaking to Republic, Grewal said, "We ask the government to investigate the incident. The hooliganism is unacceptable. The Kejriwal government should not play dirty politics and put this person in jail."

Amritpal Singh is the head of 'Waris Punjab De', a group founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.