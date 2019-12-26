Rampur: Family Of Persons Who Engaged In Vandalism Express Inability To Pay Compensation

On Wednesday, the family members of those who were issued recovery notices by the district administration for engaging in vandalism during the protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act in Rampur on December 21 expressed their inability to pay the compensation amount. The families stated that "it was difficult to live" and they are on poor means since their family members who were earning were arrested after engaging in vandalism.

"There is no earning member in my family besides my husband. He has been arrested now. Police are asking for money. It is getting difficult to live," said Tasneem, wife of a person who engaged in violence and vandalism in Rampur.

Public property worth Rs 25L damaged

The Rampur administration has issued notices to 28 people "identified for violence" during last week's anti-citizenship law protests here, asking them to explain their position or pay for damage caused to public and private property. The notices were issued on Tuesday after the damage of nearly Rs 25 lakh was assessed across the district by the police and the administration, they said.

Police had initially said that the damage incurred was worth around Rs 15 lakh but the final assessment put the figure at Rs 25 lakh. A 22-year-old man died of a bullet injury during the violence in which several locals and policemen were injured, and six vehicles, including a police motorcycle, were torched

"The police took my husband away. When I protested a lady police officer came towards me after which I closed the door. Police did not give any reason for taking my husband away," said Shabnam, wife of a person who was issued notice.

The Rampur police on December 24 had also arrested two aides of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan for their involvement in the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) clashes in Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, they have been identified as Zia and Faizan. Further, reports revealed that the police have also recovered 15 country-made firearms and a pistol during a raid at the accused persons house.

