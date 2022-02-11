Rana Ayyub's Charity Scandal Complainant Speaks Out; Hear Vikas Pandey Detail His Case

On Republic's Debate at 9 pm with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Vikas Pandey, the complainant in the charity fund scandal in which journalist Rana Ayyub is under the ED's scanner, broke down his case. Pandey threw light on how Rana Ayyub allegedly transferred funds accumulated via crowdfunding to her personal account and accounts of her family members, with a large portion of the total funds allegedly remaining unspent. The funds had been raised for three separate campaigns for the purpose of COVID relief.

Vikas Pandey, who had lodged a complaint with the Ghaziabad police on August 28, 2021, put forth his own example and said, "I have made a lot of donation campaigns for a lot of causes, especially for Kamlesh Tiwari and anti-Hindu Delhi riots. I have collected over a crore rupees for that and in none of those campaigns have I thought of transferring the amount to my personal account. It was always transferred to the victim's account."

"It is a sin to transfer to your own account and not utilise over 10% of it and cry victim," he said. Further, to emphasise that the alleged irregularities cannot be attributed to her being 'anti-Modi' as some of the co-panelists were implying, Vikas Pandey, who is the co-founder of an NGO called 'Hindu IT Cell' highlighted that Rana Ayyub even created a Fixed Deposit.

ED's provisional attachment order details the sequence of events

As per the ED's provisional attachment order, Rana Ayyub raised a total Rs 2.69 crore via Ketto. The funds were raised for three campaigns - one for slum dwellers and farmers during April-May 2020, the second for relief work for Assam, Bihar & Maharashtra during September 2020 and the third for COVID-19 impacted people during May-June 2021. The funds were allegedly withdrawn from bank accounts of her sister (Rs 37 lakh), father (Rs 1.6 crore) and her own account (Rs. 72 lakh). The funds from her father's & sister's bank accounts were then transferred to her own.

The ED order continues that she submitted documents of expense worth Rs 31 lakh. However, after verification, it emerged that the actual expenses were to the tune of Rs 17.6 lakh. The ED then alleges that fake bills were found to have been prepared by Rana Ayyub in the name of some entities to claim expenses on relief, including expenses allegedly made for personal travel by air.

The ED's order then says, "Investigations conducted by Directorate of Enforcement make it abundantly clear that the funds were raised in the name of charity in a completely pre-planned and systematic manner and the funds were not utilized completely for the purpose of which the funds were raised.”

It goes on to add that the probe revealed that Rana Ayyub parked some of the funds in a separate bank account instead of utilising the funds and also created a Rs 50 lakh fixed deposit from the crowdsourced funds and subsequently didn't use it for relief. Furthermore, she also deposited Rs 74.5 lakh in the PM-Cares and CM Relief funds.

Finally, the ED's attachment order concludes, “Accordingly, at the stage of investigation, the proceeds of crime are quantified as Rs.1,77,27,704/- and the interest generated upon the said FD of Rs. 50 Lakh."

When Republic TV contacted Rana Ayyub, she denied knowing of the ED's attachment order and said that it was the first time she was hearing of it.