Rana Kapoor Case: Republic Accesses ED Chargesheet; Massive Claims Against Priyanka Gandhi

As Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor's startling 'forced to buy MF Hussain painting' claim continues to make headlines, Republic accessed the Enforcement Directorate chargesheet on Sunday. In the chargesheet that runs over 486 pages, one of the ED's questions directs Rana to "furnish the details of the deal pertaining to the sale of the abovesaid MF Hussain painting by Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra."

Answering the question, Kapoor said, "First of all, I wish to state that it was a forced sale for which I was never ready. As far as I remember somewhere in the year 2010, Mr. Murli Deora made several visits to my residence, my office-Yes Bank to persuade me to purchase of MF Hussain painting from Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra."

"He even made several calls, and left text messages in this regard, but I was very reluctant to go into this deal. I had tried to avoid this deal by ignoring calls, and, messages and also meetings. Despite my best efforts to avoid this deal, they were exceptionally persistent to finalise this deal rapidly, and in this regard, late Murli Deora forced me to meet him for a Marwadi dinner at his bungalow," the Yes Bank co-founder was quoted as saying.

Giving details of the dinner, he had highlighted how Late Murli Deora told him that any further delays in the deal would have 'adverse repercussions' on him and Yes Bank and it could "jeopardise his relationship" with the Deora as well as the Gandhi family and would 'prevent' him from getting a Padma Bhushan.

Rana Kapoor's arrest

Rana Kapoor was arrested by the ED on 8 March 2020, after 30 hours of questioning. The ED has alleged that Kapoor misused his position as the Chief Executive Officer of Yes Bank to benefit his daughters' companies. According to the agency, loans worth Rs.30,000 crore were given by Yes Bank when he was at the helm of affairs. Out of these, advances of Rs. 20,000 crore became NPAs (non-performing assets).

After the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yes Bank co-founder moved a bail application citing a threat to his life. The plea mentioned that the Yes Bank founder's existing medical conditions such as bronchial asthma, chronic immunodeficiency syndrome, severe hypertension, and depression put him at a high risk of a lung infection if he contracted COVID-19 in jail. Additionally, it was argued that Kapoor needed to stay at home and get home-cooked food. But, he continues to languish in jail as this plea and subsequent applications were rejected.