Ranchi Auto Driver Offers Free Rides To People In Medical Emergency Amid Pandemic

As people across the country suffer due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, an auto driver in Ranchi has come to the rescue of people facing a medical emergency in these testing times. Ravi Agarwal has been offering free rides to people who need to go to hospitals at a time when most other auto drivers refuse to drop passengers to hospitals due to the COVID-19 scare. No less than a COVID warrior, Agarwal has been running the service since April 15.

"There was a woman who needed to go to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). No auto driver was ready to take her there out of fear. She was ready to pay whatever money was being demanded. I offered to take her and dropped her near the trauma centre there. I don't know if she was a COVID-19 patient or not, but I declined to accept the money she offered. When I was returning, I realised that many people like her are being denied transport services because of the fear of COVID-19," he told ANI.

Agarwal said that he has started a 'campaign' to offer free rides to people facing a medical emergency. For this cause, the auto driver has shared his contact details on social media so that more people can reach him in need. "I have started receiving calls. Many people are thinking that I am associated with some hospital, and they are asking about the availability of beds and oxygen. I'm also receiving calls from people who are saying they are infected by the coronavirus and there is nobody to take them to hospital," Agarwal said.

The driver however clarified that his services are not limited to COVID-19 patients and that he offers rides to people facing any kind of emergency. When asked how he manages the cost of fuel to ferry patients for free, Agarwal said that after dropping the patients, he takes a paying passenger on his way back. "The money other passengers pay, funds the fuel used for free ride service. To date, I have provided services to more than 16 people," he added.

