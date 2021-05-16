Randeep Guleria Talks Causes And Prevention Of 'Black Fungus', Flags 'misuse Of Steroids'

Amid the rising cases of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus among COVID-19 patients all across the country, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Saturday said that such cases are increasing due to the misuse of steroids during a COVID patient's treatment.

While addressing a Health Ministry briefing, Guleria said, "As COVID-19 cases are increasing, it's of paramount importance that we follow protocols of infection control practices at hospitals. It is been seen that secondary infections, fungal and bacterial, are causing more mortality."

He added, "Misuse of steroids is a major cause behind this infection. Chances of fungal infection increase in the patients who are diabetic, COVID positive, and those who are taking steroids. To prevent it, we should stop the misuse of steroids."

The same day, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said Black Fungus has now been declared a notified disease in the state and stated, said, "Mucormycosis declared Notified Disease in Haryana''. The State Health Minister also said that ''Post Graduate Institute Rohtak Senior Doctors will conduct a video conference with all doctors of Haryana regarding dealing with COVID about its treatment.''

The Odisha government also took the matter seriously and announced that they have constituted a seven-member state-level committee to monitor such cases in the state among those admitted to different hospitals and formulate a guideline for early detection and management.

What is Black Fungus?

Mucormycosis or Black Fungus is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. This infection has been witnessed in cases of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay, and co-morbidities.

COVID Cases In India

With 3.11 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, India saw the lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases after a gap of 25 days, while the death toll rose to 2,70,284 with 4,077 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. A total of 3,11,170 new cases were reported in a day, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,46,84,077. A total of 2,95,041 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours on April 21.

(With Agency Inputs)